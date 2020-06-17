Dodge City - Raymond R. Schriner, 87, died June 14, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City. He was born on May 23, 1933 on the family farm near Riverton, Nebraska the son of Fredrick and Edna Louise (Goebel) Schriner.
Raymond moved with his family to Naponee, Nebraska where he attended a country school. After finishing school, he worked for his dad on the family farm. Raymond later enlisted in the United States Army. After he was honorably discharged, he moved to Dodge City to work for his brother. It was here that he learned to operate the heavy equipment which would prepare him for his future career. On February 23, 1985, he married Idella Porter in Dodge City. Raymond worked for Sand Ore and Broce Construction before going to work for Gladden Excavating for the next 36 years. He retired in 1997. Raymond enjoyed pheasant and coyote hunting, fishing, and camping as well as spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Idella of Dodge City; three sons, Stan Schriner and wife Jeannie of Jetmore, Curt Schriner and wife Melora of Dodge City, and Daniel Gamblin and wife Rose of Pratt; two daughters, Gina Knoeber and husband Rod of Dodge City and Lee Ann Hink and husband Chuck of Wamego; one brother, Maurice Schriner and wife Beulah of Dodge City; ten grandchildren, Clint Schriner of Manhattan, Lauren Schriner of Hays, Krystyl Glen and husband Doug of Lubbock, Texas, T.J. Schriner of Jetmore, Cliff Gamblin and wife Shelby of Dodge City, Amanda Edmunds and husband Cory of Dodge City, Dustin Hink and wife Lesley of Topeka, Megan Gamblin, Kristi Gamblin, and Matthew Gamblin all of Pratt; and nineteen great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Tim Schriner and Brian Gamblin; ten siblings, Edward, Merlyn, Marvin, Delbert, Wilma, Carl, Hilda, Clifford, Alma, and Doris.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Mr. Jeff Heirs presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City with military honors by KSARNG Funeral Honors and American Legion 8th District Honor Guard. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from noon to 8 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5-7 PM. Memorials are suggested to Manor of the Plains in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Raymond moved with his family to Naponee, Nebraska where he attended a country school. After finishing school, he worked for his dad on the family farm. Raymond later enlisted in the United States Army. After he was honorably discharged, he moved to Dodge City to work for his brother. It was here that he learned to operate the heavy equipment which would prepare him for his future career. On February 23, 1985, he married Idella Porter in Dodge City. Raymond worked for Sand Ore and Broce Construction before going to work for Gladden Excavating for the next 36 years. He retired in 1997. Raymond enjoyed pheasant and coyote hunting, fishing, and camping as well as spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Idella of Dodge City; three sons, Stan Schriner and wife Jeannie of Jetmore, Curt Schriner and wife Melora of Dodge City, and Daniel Gamblin and wife Rose of Pratt; two daughters, Gina Knoeber and husband Rod of Dodge City and Lee Ann Hink and husband Chuck of Wamego; one brother, Maurice Schriner and wife Beulah of Dodge City; ten grandchildren, Clint Schriner of Manhattan, Lauren Schriner of Hays, Krystyl Glen and husband Doug of Lubbock, Texas, T.J. Schriner of Jetmore, Cliff Gamblin and wife Shelby of Dodge City, Amanda Edmunds and husband Cory of Dodge City, Dustin Hink and wife Lesley of Topeka, Megan Gamblin, Kristi Gamblin, and Matthew Gamblin all of Pratt; and nineteen great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Tim Schriner and Brian Gamblin; ten siblings, Edward, Merlyn, Marvin, Delbert, Wilma, Carl, Hilda, Clifford, Alma, and Doris.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Mr. Jeff Heirs presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City with military honors by KSARNG Funeral Honors and American Legion 8th District Honor Guard. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from noon to 8 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5-7 PM. Memorials are suggested to Manor of the Plains in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 17, 2020.