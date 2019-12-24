|
Rebecca Lyne "Becky" Baier of Canon City, CO, 61, passed away peacefully December 13, 2019 at home with family nearby. She was born Rebecca Lyne Miles on July 15, 1958, to Eva Mae Miles (Mackay) and Wayne Tredaway Miles. Growing up, she was raised by her father and grandmother, Elsie Miles Miller. She loved to tell stories about them and even though they passed on before Becky started her own family, we did get to love them through her memories.
Becky started her family early in life and worked hard to take care of them. Born to her were Seth, Ezra, Brandy, Shayla, and Jesse. Becky took pride in her children's accomplishments and talents and she would find reasons to brag, be it on Seth's cooking, Ezra's fierce love and loyalty, Brandy's volunteer work, Shayla's singing, and Jesse's intelligence. No one can deny her love for her family.
Becky spent several years working for the South Dillons of Dodge City, working herself from cashier to cage manager, a position she held for until the store closed. She then moved to Colorado and spent her time being a stay at home grandma for most of her grandchildren. Becky was a huge help for her family during this time. Growing up, most of her children's memories of Becky was camping or simply hanging out around a fishing pond for a few hours. Becky was most at home when she was outdoors.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children and grandchildren: Seth Hoyle and his son Brock and daughter Cheyenne of Wichita, KS. Ezra Hoyle and wife Kandi with their sons Nick, Zephen and Marcel of Colorado Springs, CO. Brandy Ridgway and husband Jeff and their sons Jacob and Micah of Hays, KS. Shayla Baier and fiancé Patrick and their sons Garrett, Arcaden, and Bryson of the home in Canon City, CO, and Jesse Board and partner Brandi and their son Noble of Colorado Springs, CO. Becky has one great-granddaughter, Allicyn. Becky is also survived by her children's fathers, Eddie Hoyle, Michael Baier and wife Nancy, and Floyd Board as well as her sister-in-law's and good friends, Terri Crecelius & Dawn Crecelius-Drescher
Those who went before her are her parents and grand-parents and much-loved in-laws, Randi Crecelius and Janet and Andy Baier and sister-in-law and friend, Annette Tolliver.
Becky's celebration of life will be on January 11, 2019, at 4:00 PM at The Quality Inn & Suites Billiard Room in Canon City, CO. Cremation has taken place at Holt Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Canon City, CO. A private family burial will take place later at Willowbar Cemetery in Keyes, OK, so she can be back near the father and grandmother she loved so much, along with other family members.
At the end, we would tell Mom "I love you; I'll see you later". She would reply as she often did with "Okey dokey artichokey. I love you too" and remind us to wear our seat belts.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 24, 2019