Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
Vigil
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Dodge City, KS
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Dodge City, KS
Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Dodge City, KS
Rebecca Marie Garnica Ruvalcaba


1955 - 2019
Rebecca Marie Garnica Ruvalcaba Obituary
DODGE CITY – Rebecca Marie Garnica Ruvalcaba, 64, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita, Kansas.
She was born August 15, 1955 in Dodge City, Kansas the daughter of Frank Garnica and Magdalena (Diaz) Ramos Amaro. Rebecca loved to dance, music, cooking, and home decorating. She also enjoyed family get togethers and was always there to help others in their time of need.
Rebecca received her cosmetology degree from Dodge City Community College and was a cosmetologist here in Dodge City.
Survivors include 5 children, Marta Vargas, Dodge City, Michelle Vargas, Dodge City, Micaela Ruvalcaba, Dodge City, Jose Ruvalcaba Jr., Wichita, Kansas, and David Ruvalcaba, Dodge City; 2 brothers, Anthony Amaro and Marcial Amaro; 20 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, 4 brothers, Jose Amaro, Alfonso Amaro, Raymond Amaro, and Henry Garnica, sister, Mary Amaro Mariche.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Thursday at the church with Fr. Juan Salas presiding. Cremation will follow the service with burial of the cremated remains on Friday at 10:00am in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Rebecca Ruvalcaba Memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave. Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
