Rebecca (Becky) Nadine Petrowsky, 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Grove, OK. She was born on March 6, 1942 in Ransom, Kansas to her parents, Chester Earl Rider and Mary Jane Ummel-Rider.
Becky met her forever love Clarence Petrowsky on a blind date in April of 1965 and six months later were married on October 24, 1965. They resided in Bucklin, KS where they raised all 3 children.
Becky retired as a CNA after 44 years in April of 2010, she cared for her residents as her own family with so much love and affection. Becky's hobbies included playing the slot machines occasionally, water skiing, and sitting around a bonfire while camping. Christmas was her favorite holiday and cooking for her family always put a smile on her face. After retiring from Riverside Assisted Living in Wichita, KS they moved to Grove, OK.
A special memory her family will always cherish is the White Water Rafting trips through the Royal Gorge taken separately with her children and grandchildren.
Becky was a loving wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. She will be forever missed by all who knew her!
Becky is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Mary Rider; her brother, Keith Rider; two sisters, Doris Brown and Laveta Schneider.
Becky is survived by her husband, Clarence (PeeWee) Petrowsky of Grove, OK; two sons, Todd Petrowsky and wife Cindy of Haysville, KS and Darrin Petrowsky of Iola, KS; daughter, Stephanie Taylor and husband Tom of Greensburg, KS; 2 grandchildren, Montana Ralstin of Overland Park, KS and Sierra Ralstin-Greensburg, KS; her great-grandchild, Karlee Ralstin; sister, Wanda Pierce; extended family and friends.
Becky's Celebration Of Life Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, 2 p.m., April 14, 2020 at Bucklin Cemetery, Bucklin, KS. Burial at Bucklin Cemetery, Bucklin, KS.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Victory in the Valley, 3755 East Douglas, Wichita, Kansas 67218. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson's Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 14, 2020