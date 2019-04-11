|
|
DODGE CITY – Rev. Abraham Aldape, 88, died April 8, 2019 at Trinity Manor Nursing Home, Dodge City. He was born on January 19, 1931 at Dilley, Texas, the son of Rev. Gil and Paulina (Realme) Aldape.
Abraham attended school in Chrystal City, Texas. He graduated with a BA degree in 1963 from University of Corpus Christi in Texas. Abraham then attended Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas. He served in the US Marine Corp during the Korean War and after Korea served in both the National Guard and Air Force Reserve. On June 25, 1977 he married Annette Webber in Satanta. They made their home in Dodge City.
Abraham accepted Christ as his Savior at the age of 11 under his father, Gil Aldape's ministry. In 1957 he surrendered to preach the gospel and was ordained. He served as a minister for 46 years before his retirement. Abraham was a pastor for both Spanish and English speaking churches in Texas, Nebraska, and Kansas. He served on the Home Mission Board Language Missionary in Texas as a Catalytic Missionary to Hispanic peoples for the Kansas-Nebraska Convention of Southern Baptist. Abraham enjoyed going on mission trips to help build churches. He helped construct churches in Sublette, Dodge City, Washington, North Dakota, Missouri, and Texas.
He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Dodge City.
Abraham is survived by his wife Annette Aldape of the home; two sons, Alexander Gil Aldape and wife Ashley of Dodge City and Robert Aldape and wife Jayme of Grande Prairie, Texas; a daughter, Diana Camarillo and husband Johnny of Cedar Hill, Texas; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren; two sisters, Marta Gillespie of North Pole, Alaska and Naomi Ford of Detroit, Michigan; three sister-in-laws, Marsha Taylor of Plano, Texas, Oralia Aldape of Corpus Christi, Texas and Flora Aldape of Montegomery, Alabama; one brother-in-law, Jesus Serna of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Santiago, Isabel, Julio, and Daniel Aldape; a sister, Eulogia Serna; a grandson, Daniel Ray Walker and a granddaughter, Juliana Mae Aldape.
Funeral service will be held at the First Southern Baptist Church on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:30AM with Rev. Peck Lindsey and Pastor Tyler Ball presiding. Burial will follow at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery in Ft. Dodge. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from Noon to 8:00 PM with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Webster Conference Center in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 11, 2019