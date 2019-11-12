|
|
DODGE CITY - Ricardo Ortiz, 90, died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Hill Top House in Bucklin.
He was born February 7, 1929 at Carrizo Springs, Texas, the son of Leandro Ortiz and Emilia De La O Ortiz. A Dodge City resident since 2000 moving from Carrizo Springs, Texas. He was a Greeter at Wal-Mart in Dodge City for 7 years retiring in 2009.
Ricardo enjoyed listening to music, dancing and his favorite sports to watch were baseball and football. The last few years of his life he started to enjoy reading the Bible daily. He was also an avid pool player, playing at the senior center with his friends and playing all around Dodge City winning trophies. He had a devotion to not only his wife and 3 daughters but his whole family. If you knew Ricardo and saw him around he was always happy and had a wonderful sense of humor.
He attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and was a member of the BCA Billiards League both in Dodge City.
On August 8, 1953 he married Estella Rodriguez at Chicago, Illinois. She preceded him in death on June 29, 2016.
Survivors include: 3 daughters, Rosalinda O. Rangel and husband Jose Cruz, Dodge City, Emilia O. Cervantes, Chicago, Illinois and Elizabeth O. Johnson and husband Felix, Dodge City; 3 brothers, Esteban Ortiz and wife Odulia and David Ortiz both of Carrizo Springs, Texas and Leandro Ortiz, Jr. and wife Karla, San Antonio, Texas; 4 sisters, Irma Maldonado, LaPryor, Texas, Esther Ortiz, San Antonio, Texas, Francisca Flores and husband Emilio, Hondo, Texas and Herlinda Antoon, Houston, Texas; a granddaughter, Adriana Cervantes and husband Guillermo Juarez, Berwyn, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Eloisa O. Salazar.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 am Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel with Robert Forks officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 12, 2019