|
|
TULSA, OKLAHOMA - Richard E. Slattery, 72, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. John Hospital in Tulsa.
He was born July 23, 1947 in Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Clem and LaMoile (Perkins) Slattery. He was a graduate of Dodge City High School and Ft. Hays State University. After graduation he began work at Phillips Petroleum in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He later worked for Pepsico and then for Hall Estill Law Firm in Tulsa. He enjoyed his home at Grand Lake and traveling.
He was a member of the Church of the Madalene in Tulsa.
Survivors include: his brother, Bill Slattery, Dodge City; his sister, Della Zveglich, Dodge City; and several nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, LeRoy and Kenneth Slattery.
Memorial service will be at 10:30 am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Fr. Juan Salas officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to the Cancer Center of Kansas or the , both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 29, 2020