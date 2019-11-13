Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Elms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Elms

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Elms Obituary
WICHITA - Richard Elms, 75, retired United States Air Force Chief Master Sergeant, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Rosary, 7:00 pm, Thursday, November 14; Funeral Mass, 10:30 am, Friday, November 15, both at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.
Preceded in death by parents, Jim and Rita Elms; daughter, Theresa Elms; sister-in-law, June Elms. Survived by his wife, Mary K. Fisher-Elms; son, Dale (Lesya) Elms of Palm Harbour, FL; step-daughter, Marcia (Dennis) Bradfield of Wichita; step-son, Bobby Fisher of The Woodlands, TX; grandchildren, Evan (Elyssa) Bradfield, Madison (Patrick) Narron, Robin Bradfield, Austin Fisher, Presley Fisher; great-grandchildren, Josephine Bradfield and Aniston Narron; brothers, Mike (Wendy) Elms, Tom (Barb) Elms, and sister, Nancy (Don) Tritsch.
Memorial established with St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3642 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS 67205 and Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -