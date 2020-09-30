DODGE CITY - Richard F. "Dick" Jensen, 87, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home in Dodge City. He was born on July 5, 1933 at Wichita, the son of Frank and Louise (Gosen) Jensen.
Richard was raised on the Jensen Family Farm north of Offerle and attended country school #7 until the third grade. He then went to schools in Offerle through the 10th grade and graduated from Kinsley High School in 1951. On August 1, 1952 he married Mildred Fisher at the Kinsley United Methodist Church. They lived in Kinsley prior to moving to Dodge City in 1958, where they have resided since.
He worked for Harris Hatchery, Safeway, and Mullin Furniture prior to owning and operating Jensen Carpet of Dodge City until his retirement in 1995.
Richard could play the piano by ear, and after retiring, he and his wife along with other friends would do sing-a-longs with the residents of the nursing homes in the area for 11 years. Richard also had a band, playing many weddings, proms, dances and at Boot Hill Museum in the Long Branch Saloon.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Builders Class at the church, and was a former member of the St. Bernard Lodge #222 AF&AM of Dodge City.
Richard is survived by his wife, Mildred Jensen of the home; a daughter, Deb Aton and Dan of Quinter; three sons, Greg Jensen and Connie of Billings, Montana, Steve Jensen and Shirley of Hanston, and Jeff Jensen and Debbie of Hillsboro; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Juliana Mohr of Ruston, Louisiana and Lena Marie Herrmann of Wichita; brother-in-law, Jack Fisher of Carpenteria, California; sister-in-law, Sherrie Fisher of Taylor, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Thursday October 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Jerre Nolte presiding. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery in Kinsley. A book signing will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Wednesday September 30, 2020 from Noon to 6 p.m. with the family present from 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or Boothill Museum in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.