|
|
Garden City- Richard Paul "Pappy" Johnson, 83 died on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Garden Valley Retirement Village in Garden City. He was born on July 21, 1935 on the family farm near Fellsburg the son of Clarence "Shorty" & Ruth ( Lindsay) Johnson. He married Carol Sparke in 1957. He later married Betty Schlereth Davidson on November 2, 1985 at Dodge City.
Richard graduated from Trousdale High School and Pratt Community College. He received his Bachelor Degree in Mathematics from Emporia State Teachers College and later his Master's in Mathematics from University of Salt Lake. He served in the United States Military for 31 years, 5 months and 9 days until retiring as 1st Sergeant in July 1995. He worked with his brother- Bill at Great Bend Industries and as a teacher in Hoisington and California and at Crustbuster in Spearville. After retiring he worked part time at the grocery store in Spearville. He lived in Spearville for 30 years until failing health brought about moving to be closer to his children in Garden City in 2016. He enjoyed being close to family and especially enjoyed the "Family Meals" that were once a week. Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren were a real joy to him once he was closer to be around them.
He is survived by his Wife- Betty Johnson of the home, Sons- Greg (Paula) Johnson of Ozawkie, David (Michelle) Johnson of Hutchinson, Michael (Amy) Johnson of Olathe, D J (Vicki) Davidson of Garden City, Dustin (Stephanie) Davidson of Garden City, Daughters- Julie (Charlie) Oakley of Fritch, Texas & Shani Davidson Floyd of Garden City, Brother- Daniel (Shawna West) Johnson of Wichita, 21 Grandchildren, 20 Great-Grandchildren and his beloved beagle, Hank. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Brother- William Johnson and Infant Sister- Nancy Johnson and Ex-Wife- Carol.
Graveside Service will be at 1:30 PM Wednesday at Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Dodge. Military rites by Kansas Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion District 8 Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to Operation Comfort Warrior of American Legion in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 30, 2019