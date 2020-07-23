DODGE CITY – Richard Strecker, 81, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Founders Crest in Wichita.
He was born January 6, 1939 at Spearville, the son of Henry Joseph and Josephine Caroline (Lutz) Strecker. He was a lifetime area resident, a graduate of Windthorst High School and received his Bachelors Degree from St. Mary of the Plains College, Dodge City. He served in the Army National Guard from 1961 to 1967 attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was an accountant for Southwest Distributing in Dodge City for 39 years until retiring in January of 2000.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe and 3rd Degree member of Knights of Columbus Council 2955 both in Dodge City. He was also a former board member of Windthorst Heritage, Inc. as well as a longtime board member of the Sacred Heart Catholic School Endowment. He enjoyed volunteering at Manor of the Plains in Dodge City.
On May 26, 1962 he married Martha Ackerman at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Windthorst.
Survivors include: his wife of 58 years, Martha; 2 sons, Dave and wife Roni, Minneola and Steve and wife Janna, Garden City; 2 daughters, Jan Stauth and husband Shannon, Hays and Karen Moeder and husband Scot, Great Bend; 8 brothers and 9 sister-in-laws, Henry "Junior" and Sharon, Wichita, Jerry and Judy, Eureka, Cathy, Wichita, LaVern and Teresa, Independence, Maurice and Kathy, Eureka, Norbert and Sonja, Spearville, Joseph and Linda, Dodge City, John and Mert, Colby, and Mark and Jackie, Spearville; and 11 grandchildren, Michaela Strecker, Brenna Strecker, Andrew Burkhart, Tanner Burkhart, Taryn Stauth, Braden Stauth, Cody Strecker, Ryan Strecker, Megan Strecker, Joseph Moeder, and Mathew Moeder; and 2 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Bob and Bill "Little Bill" Strecker.
Vigil service followed by Knights of Columbus Rosary will be 7:00 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020 both at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will 2:00 pm Friday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Windthorst, with full military rites by American Legion District 8 and Military Honors for the State of Kansas. Visitation will be Thursday from noon to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to the Sacred Heart School Endowment or Windthorst Heritage, Inc. both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.