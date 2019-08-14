|
|
Colorado Springs – Rick Hahn passed from his earthly bonds on August 4, 2019 while on vacation in Italy. He was born on August 7, 1951 in Dodge City, the son of Donald and Vaneita June (West) Hahn.
He attended Dodge City schools. He was in the first grade when the opened the new elementary school named Northwest School and was an excellent student throughout his education years. He also loved sports and participated in football, basketball and track. He played cello in the Dodge City High School Orchestra. He was also active in Scouting and achieved his Eagle Scout Rank. He attended Fort Hays University and played football for the Tigers. Upon graduating from FHSU he moved to Pocatello, Idaho where he obtained his degree in Pharmacy. He held numerous Pharmacy positions in Kansas and then Colorado. While working in various places he continued to work on and earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree.
Rick loved the mountains, biking, skiing and running. He also loved flying. He was fortunate enough to have gotten his own plane and was a charter pilot after his retirement from Pharmacy. He had many goals and accomplishments. One of his favorites was getting to run in the Boston Marathon.
He is survived by his wife, Sharie of Colorado Springs, Colorado; parents, Donald and Vaneita Hahn of Dodge City; two step daughters, their spouses, and four grandchildren all of Denver, Colorado; two sons, Seth (Anne Vardemann) Hahn and two grandchildren of New Jersey, and Cory Hahn of Denver, Colorado; sister Kathy (Hal) Frederking of Dodge City; brother Chris (Denise) Hahn of Olathe; as well as three nephews and three nieces. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carl "Charlie" and Isabelle "Belle" (Peterson) Hahn; and his maternal grandparents Ira and Hazel (Ricketts) West.
There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Colorado. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 14, 2019