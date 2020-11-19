Dodge City - Riley Elkin Skaggs Jr., 77, died November 16, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City. He was born on February 21, 1943 at Houston, Texas the son of Riley E. Sr. and Ethel Pauline (Sorey) Skaggs.
He moved from Houston, Texas to Minneola, Kansas in 1945 and then to Dodge City in 1948. Riley attended school in Dodge City thru 1960. He joined the Army in 1960, and attended military school at Fort Stewart in Georgia graduating in 1961 from Fort Stewart. He served three years in the Army, one year at Fort Stewart, and two years in Augsburg, Germany. After his service in the Army he returned to Dodge City and started working for Curtis Machine Co.
In 1982 he started his own consulting business, S.D. Engineering. In 1987 he became a partner in an international manufacturing company, ITG. This company was working in China, Russia, Yugoslavia, South Africa. Products from these countries were sold in Canada, the United States, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, England, France, Spain, Italy and South Africa. Riley traveled to most of these places. In 2000 he sold out of these businesses and purchased "Kates Bar and Grill" in Dodge City, thinking it would give him time to do other things. Little did he know for the next 20 years Kate's became his life and he loved every day of it. He married Lynetta K. Bauer in 1966, she survives.
He is survived by three daughters Carla Barth and husband Derrick of Dodge City; Dawn Skaggs and companion JR of Dodge City and Laura Betz and husband Shane of Olathe, Kansas. He is also survived by four grandchildren Marty Gusman of Dodge City; Brenya Skaggs of Manhattan; Creighton McCain of Dodge City; Ashlyn Betz of Olathe and three great grandchildren Marty Jr. and Ava Gusman of Dodge City and Rhylie McCain of Dodge City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one brother.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to Donor's choice in care of the funeral home.