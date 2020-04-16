|
|
Dodge City - Rita Marie (Stegman) Heiland, 83, died peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Dodge City. She was born November 24, 1936 at the family farmstead in rural Offerle, the daughter of John and Theresia (Schaller) Stegman.
Her family moved to Dodge City in 1939. A 1954 graduate of St. Mary of the Plains Academy, Rita married Jerry Heiland of Windhorst, on June 12, 1957. She worked at First National Bank in Dodge City until she began what she saw as her most important job -- making a loving home for their family.
With love, Rita made by hand many dozens of Christmas stockings through the years for her immediate and extended family. She also made her own square-dance dresses and enjoyed square dancing with Jerry and their friends. An avid reader of fiction and a card player, she also enjoyed puzzles and her collection of cookie jars and angel figurines. She contributed her time and service as a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Dodge City and then the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Rita lived a contented life of faith and devotion with her husband, Gerard (Jerry) Heiland, two sons, Jeff Heiland and wife Cheryl of Denver, Colorado, and Loren Heiland and wife Debbie of Seabeck, Washington; two daughters, Katrina Lane and husband Scott of Omaha, Nebraska, and Julie Heiland and partner Nicolas 'Eran' Gronquist of Austin, Texas. She is the beloved grandmother of 10 grandchildren: Alyssa, Kelsey and Isabel Heiland, Sterling, Arielle, Landry and Trey Mathews, David and Heather Heiland, and Mia Cooper. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Carmelita Peintner and Beatrice (Snooky) Slattery; and three brothers, Norbert, Dennis, and Patrick.
A private funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Family and friends are invited to watch the live stream via Swaim Funeral Chapel's Facebook page. A private burial service will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from noon to 6:00 PM. Please unite with us in spirit and say a Rosary for Rita in your home at 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 16, 2020. There will be a memorial service for family and friends this summer to celebrate the life of Rita. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 16, 2020