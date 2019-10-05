|
|
Cimarron - Robert A. Kugler, 72, died October 2, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas. He was born on October 29, 1946 at Superior, Nebraska the son of Rex and Wilma (Brown) Kugler.
He married Corinne Vath on August 30, 1969 in Cimarron, she survives. Mr. Kugler was a farmer and also worked for KDOT for several years. He enjoyed collecting Toy Tractors, fishing, hunting, and riding horses in his spare time. His greatest love was attending his grandchildren's activities.
He was a member of the American Legion of Copeland and the Cimarron United Methodist Church of Cimarron.
He is survived by his wife Corinne "Corki" Kugler of the home; one daughter Angie Scott of Cimarron; one son Allen Kugler and wife Kristy of Cimarron; one sister Vicki Kugler of Colorado Springs, Colorado and one brother Randy Kugler of Hastings, Nebraska. He is also survived by four grandchildren Brandon Scott and wife Cynthia of Garden City; Anthony Scott of Cimarron; Dani Kugler and Drew Kugler both of Cimarron as well as two great grand daughters Kamila Scott and Penelope Scott both of Garden City. For those attending the funeral the family ask for you to wear casual dress attire.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Roger Kugler.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday October 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Pastor Craig Atkinson presiding. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to NICU at St. Catherine's Hospital or St.Jude Children's Hospital in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 5, 2019