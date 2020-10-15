Dodge City - Robert B. Claycomb, 71, died October 11, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City. He was born on September 21, 1949 at Garden City, Kansas the son of Benny and LaVeta (Christings) Claycomb.
He was a very avid Chiefs fan. Robert loved attending Dodge City Days events every year, and also competing at Special Olympics events every year. He had a very infectious smile and was a ladies man with his blue eyes. Robert was such a fun loving guy and loved spending time with his friends. He also enjoyed watching MASH in his spare time.
He is survived by a brother Paul Claycomb.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to Arrowhead West in care of the funeral home.