Dodge City - Robert Craig, 91, died November 22, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City. He was born on July 10, 1929 near Fairport in Russell County, the son of Samuel and Henrietta (Zwiefel) Craig. He was the oldest of four children.
Robert attended grades one thru eight in a one room country grade school that was located about two miles from the family farm. He graduated from Paradise High School in 1947. In 1949, he married Catherine E. Schneider. Robert farmed and worked for Russell County for several years.
In 1952, at the age of 23, he applied for and got a job as a police officer in Russell. Five years later, in January of 1957, he and Catherine moved to Dodge City with their three daughters. Bob joined the Dodge City Police Department and worked under the supervision of U.S. Marshall, Raymond K. House. Robert and Catherine had two sons, completing their family. In 1961, Bob left the police department and went to work for the "original" Dodge City Salvage, working for G.W. Bailes as manager. He was employed there for 21 years. Bob and family were avid campers. They belonged to the Front Street Camper Club for many years.
At the age of 53, Bob went to work at Kenworth of Dodge City as a parts salesman where after 11 years, he retired. During this time, he and Catherine divorced. Bob married Coralee (Underwood) Culver in March of 1979. They were happily married for 31 years, until Coralee passed away on November 29, 2010. After retirement, Bob and Coralee traveled and he managed his rental properties. Bob joined a group of "good ole" guys that met for coffee at the Dodge House Restaurant.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge for 56 years and the Masonic Lodge for over 60 years.
Bob is survived by nine children, Sheryl MacLean and husband Alan of Green Cove, Florida, Susan Aistrup of Gardendale, Texas, Barbara Duesing-Whitehurst and companion, Trent Wages of Bucklin, Bradley Craig and wife Lannie of Dodge City, Bryan Craig and wife Cindy of Lakin, David Culver of Netherland, Texas, Denny Culver and wife Dovey of San Leon, Texas, Darren Culver of Galveston, Texas, and Dustin Culver of Silskee, Texas; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Coralee, a granddaughter, Sharae Harrison; a grandson, Matthew Duesing; son-in-law, Larry Duesing; sister, Bonita Craig; and brother, Roger Craig.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from noon to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Bucklin Library in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.