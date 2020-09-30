DODGE CITY – Robert "Bob" D. Olmstead, 80, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home in Dodge City.
He was born January 3, 1940 at Wichita, the son of Robert and Louise (Gray) Olmstead. He was a 1957 graduate of Dodge City high school and served in the United Sates Army from 1957 to 1960. He worked many years for Dillons and retired as the Produce Manager in Dodge City. After retirement he worked for TM Deal Lumber in Dodge City.
He was a Life Member of VFW Post 1714 in Dodge City where he enjoyed comradery with his fellow veterans. He also enjoyed KU Basketball and the Kansas City Chiefs.
On June 18, 2004 he married Josephine (Duran) Rojas in Dodge City. She survives.
Other survivors include: his daughter, Elizabeth Olmstead, Topeka; 2 sons, Tony Olmstead, Auburn Maine and Michael Olmstead, Kansas City, Kansas; a step-son, Daniel Rojas, Dodge City; a step-daughter, Maria Rojas, Dodge City, a sister, Caroline Gage and husband Dwight, Salina; 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a step-son, Benny Rojas.
Memorial service will be at 1:00 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Jeff Hiers officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Ft. Dodge with military honors by American Legion District 8 and Military Honors for the State of Kansas. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to the Robert Olmstead Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.