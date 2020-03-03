|
|
FT. DODGE - Robert Dennis Bates, 83, died February 26, 2020 at the Kansas Soldiers Home, Ft. Dodge. He was born on October 14, 1936 at Dodge City, the son of Vernie A. and Alice (Reed) Bates.
Robert was born and raised in Dodge City and graduated from Dodge City High School. He served in the US Army during the Korean War where he was stationed in Germany. Bob installed Valley Irrigation sprinklers for Casterline Irrigation for many years. He later worked for WW Manufacturing in Dodge City before retiring. After his retirement he delivered cars for Enterprise Car Rental.
Bob is survived by his longtime companion, Becky Bates of Ulysses; two sons, Terry Bates and wife Kim of Hutchinson and Michael Bates and wife Summer of Dodge City; a daughter, Alicia Bates of Kansas City, Missouri; step-daughter, Norma Bowen of Ulysses; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and six great grandchildren; a brother, Ed Bates and wife Sheryl of Sublette and a sister, Verna Sue Weber of Garden City; a brother-in-law, Bill Brannan. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Landon; step-son, Greg Bowen; a brother, Jack Bates and sister, Linda Brannan.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Dusty Cookson presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City with military honors provided by KSARNG Military Honors and American Legion District 8 Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to the Kansas Soldiers Home in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 3, 2020