Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Wichita, KS
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Wichita, KS
Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Louis Cemetery
Waterloo, KS
More Obituaries for Robert Gerber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Eugene Gerber


1922 - 2019
Robert Eugene Gerber Obituary
WICHITA - Robert Eugene Gerber 97, retired salesman for Fairmont and Steffens Dairy, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas.
Robert was born on August 3, 1922 in Waterloo, Kansas. He devoted his life to his wife and family, could fix anything, had immense patience and a great smile.
Robert was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He retired in 1983 from Fairmont and Steffens Dairy after 43 years. Robert married Orletta Lee Niedens on October 21, 1943.
She died on their 75th wedding anniversary weekend in 2018.
Robert's residences included Dodge City, Liberal, Hutchinson, Salina and Wichita, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Elizabeth (Huelskamp) Gerber; wife, Orletta Lee (Niedens) Gerber; son-in-law, Daniel G Rupp; grandson, Tejay Collins; brother, Marvin Gerber; sisters, Mary Lee Schneweis, Mabel Thesing, Jeanette Gerber, Joann Schwarz.
Survivors: daughters, Sandra Rupp of Hays, Kansas, Mary Rose (Lynn) Butler of Annandale, Virginia, Rita (Mike) Gedney of Overland Park, Kansas and Carmen Gerber of Hays, Kansas; sons, Gregory (Denise) Gerber of Wichita, Duane (June) Gerber of Weatherford, Oklahoma, Shane (Dianne) Gerber of Wichita; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Gerber of Dodge City, Kansas; sister, Doris (Val) Goff of Prescott, Arizona.
Rosary, 7 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, both at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Wichita, Kansas.
Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at St. Louis Cemetery, Waterloo, Kansas.
Memorials established with The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214; St. Louis Catholic Church, 13015 E. Maple Grove, Mt. Hope, KS 67108 and St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3642 N. Ridge Rd., Wichita, KS 67205.
Downing & Lahey Mortuary West Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sept. 10, 2019
