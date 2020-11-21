DODGE CITY – Robert Eugene Guliford, 87, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains, Dodge City, Kansas.
He was born July 3, 1933, in Dodge City, the son of Claude and Lillie (White) Guliford.
Robert enjoyed gardening, providing produce and going to casinos.
He was a lifetime resident of Dodge City. Robert was a distribution clerk and union representative for the United States Postal Service for 37 years and retired in 1988. He was a graduate of St. Mary's College, well-traveled in the U.S. and internationally and was multi-lingual.
Robert is survived by his older brother, Claude, of Richmond, VA., and seven nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Charles E. Guliford and sisters, Hazel Bowles and Margaret Brody.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation as cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.