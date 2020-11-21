1/
Robert Eugene Guilford
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DODGE CITY – Robert Eugene Guliford, 87, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains, Dodge City, Kansas.
He was born July 3, 1933, in Dodge City, the son of Claude and Lillie (White) Guliford.
Robert enjoyed gardening, providing produce and going to casinos.
He was a lifetime resident of Dodge City. Robert was a distribution clerk and union representative for the United States Postal Service for 37 years and retired in 1988. He was a graduate of St. Mary's College, well-traveled in the U.S. and internationally and was multi-lingual.
Robert is survived by his older brother, Claude, of Richmond, VA., and seven nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Charles E. Guliford and sisters, Hazel Bowles and Margaret Brody.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation as cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved