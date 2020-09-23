1/1
Robert J. Bergmann
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jetmore – Robert J. Bergmann, 76, passed away September 19, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS.
He was born July 1, 1944 in Beloit, Kansas, the son of Joseph William and Rita Marie Knaup Bergmann. A longtime area resident since 1968, he was a business teacher for 34 years for USD 227 Jetmore, KS. He also was a school bus driver, Dodge City Community College outreach Coordinator and taught college classes as well.
He was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, KNEA, Jetmore Country Club, Jetmore Volunteer Fire Department, owner and operator of Bob's Golf and Repair, did maintenance for the Jetmore Housing Authority, was a former member of the Dinks Band and was inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame.
Our Dad, never knew a stranger. He told people he had "runath of the mouth", because he loved to visit. His family was his whole life, and 6 grandchildren are his pride and joy. Our Mom, was his love, best friend and whole heart. He always talked of her beauty everyday. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
On January 21, 1967 he married Barbara Major in Beloit, KS. She survives.
Other survivors include: son, Brad (Colleen) Bergmann, Florissant, CO; two daughters, Shelli Bergmann (John Georg), Jetmore, KS, Heather (Jon) Gleason, Dodge City, KS; brother, Jim (Rose) Bergmann, Tucson, AZ; three sisters, Barbara Corpstein, Tipton, KS, Jane Friedrichs, Tucson, AZ, Mary Adam, Garden City, KS; five grandchildren, Carli Jo Cohoon, Colbi Cohoon, Logan Gleason, Lauren Gleason, Luke Gleason and his best friend/dog, Bella.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Spencer Joseph Bergmann.
Vigil and Rosary service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Jetmore, KS.
Memorial Mass (family only please) will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Jetmore and service will be viewable via Facebook live at www.facebook.com/beckwithmortuary, with Father John Forkuoh presiding. A Celebration will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Cheyenne Hills Golf Course, Jetmore.
Memorials may be given to the Cheyenne Hills Golf Course or St. Lawrence Catholic Church in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley
Jetmore, KS 67854
620-357-8331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved