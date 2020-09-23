Jetmore – Robert J. Bergmann, 76, passed away September 19, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS.
He was born July 1, 1944 in Beloit, Kansas, the son of Joseph William and Rita Marie Knaup Bergmann. A longtime area resident since 1968, he was a business teacher for 34 years for USD 227 Jetmore, KS. He also was a school bus driver, Dodge City Community College outreach Coordinator and taught college classes as well.
He was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, KNEA, Jetmore Country Club, Jetmore Volunteer Fire Department, owner and operator of Bob's Golf and Repair, did maintenance for the Jetmore Housing Authority, was a former member of the Dinks Band and was inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame.
Our Dad, never knew a stranger. He told people he had "runath of the mouth", because he loved to visit. His family was his whole life, and 6 grandchildren are his pride and joy. Our Mom, was his love, best friend and whole heart. He always talked of her beauty everyday. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
On January 21, 1967 he married Barbara Major in Beloit, KS. She survives.
Other survivors include: son, Brad (Colleen) Bergmann, Florissant, CO; two daughters, Shelli Bergmann (John Georg), Jetmore, KS, Heather (Jon) Gleason, Dodge City, KS; brother, Jim (Rose) Bergmann, Tucson, AZ; three sisters, Barbara Corpstein, Tipton, KS, Jane Friedrichs, Tucson, AZ, Mary Adam, Garden City, KS; five grandchildren, Carli Jo Cohoon, Colbi Cohoon, Logan Gleason, Lauren Gleason, Luke Gleason and his best friend/dog, Bella.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Spencer Joseph Bergmann.
Vigil and Rosary service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Jetmore, KS.
Memorial Mass (family only please) will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Jetmore and service will be viewable via Facebook live at www.facebook.com/beckwithmortuary
, with Father John Forkuoh presiding. A Celebration will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Cheyenne Hills Golf Course, Jetmore.
Memorials may be given to the Cheyenne Hills Golf Course or St. Lawrence Catholic Church in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.