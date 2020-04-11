|
|
Dodge City - Robert J. Hasty, 91, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died April 8, 2020 at Catholic Care Center Bel Aire. He was born April 23, 1928 in Fredonia, the son of Fred and Gladys (Mattix) Hasty.
Robert's early childhood was on a farm near Fredonia. His father, a WWI veteran, became disabled and in 1940 the family moved to Fort Dodge. Robert worked odd jobs Saturdays and summer, adding $3 per week to the family's grocery allowance. He also mowed lawns, washed dishes at a downtown Dodge City restaurant, and stocked shelves, waited on customers, and delivered medications for Campbell's Pharmacy. Boy Scouting helped form him and he earned Eagle Scout. During high school, he worked for Boot Hill Oil Company and then Nickelson Super Service, and helped with wheat and corn harvests. Robert graduated from DCHS in May1946 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on December 7th, 1948. He served stateside during the Korean War, working as a B-36 bomber mechanic and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. He married Phyllis Thompson in Dodge City on July 29, 1951. After being honorably discharged, Robert and Phyllis made their home in Dodge City. Robert worked for Dillon's grocery store, then sold life insurance for Prudential Insurance Co. and Business Men's Assurance Co. In 1968, he began 25 years with the Kansas Job Opportunity Service, retiring in 1993. Robert enjoyed meeting people looking for work and matching them with employers.
He enjoyed following sports of grandchildren, Kansas University Basketball, visiting with friends, reading books and doing puzzles.
Robert was a member of First United Methodist Church, Dodge City and then First United Methodist Church of Valley Center, when he and Phyllis moved to Valley Center in 2009. Robert served on many church committees and for 20 years on the Board of Directors for Western Kansas Mexican American Ministries (now Genesis Family Health).
Robert is survived by his wife Phyllis of Bel Aire; daughter, Diana Rhiley (Bill) of Wellington; sons Don Hasty (Phyllis) of Dodge City, and Doug Hasty (Sara) of Sabetha; two sisters, Betty Hoff of Fredonia and Emma Faye Wilson of Montrose, Colorado; eight grandchildren (Bill, Justin, Michael, David, Jordan, Rebekah, Emily, and Melissa); and 14 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters: Julia Hasty, Laura Nace, and Ella Mae Clifford.
A private family service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, and live streamed on Facebook on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 10:00 am with Rev. Jerre Nolte presiding. Private burial service and military honors will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from noon to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church in Dodge City or First United Methodist Church in Valley Center in care of the funeral home. A public memorial service will be held at a later date in Valley Center. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 11, 2020