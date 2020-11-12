Robert L. "Bob" Bond, age 76, passed away on November 6,2020, in Ashland, Kansas.

He was born May 4, 1944, at Salina, Kansas, the son of Carl A. and Elizabeth "Betty" (Soldan) Bond. After graduation from Plains High School, he briefly attended Northwest Oklahoma State University before working various positions, including manager, at Home Lumber & Supply in Meade. He then moved to Plains where he began work as a grain merchandiser at Plains Equity Exchange. Bob moved to Ashland in 1981 where he met and married Nina Glaser and began a career as a construction contractor. He enjoyed collecting things, including old coins, and was a friend to several neighborhood cats.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Don Bond; and a sister-in-law, Sue Ann "Sam" Bond.

He is survived by his children, Brenda Koehn and husband Tim of Dumas, Texas, and Brent Bond and wife Gretchen of Clearwater, Kansas; grandchildren Brittnee Koehn of Pueblo, Colorado, Tanner Koehn of Dumas, Texas, Gracen (Bond) Reeves and husband Matt of Wichita, Kansas, and Sarah Bond of Clearwater, Kansas; sisters Rita Bayless and husband Dale of Dodge City, Kansas, and Marcia Bayless and husband Bob of Giddings, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place, and a private family graveside inurnment will take place at a later date.

