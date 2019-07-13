|
|
DODGE CITY - Robert L. "Bob" Hughes, Jr., 72, passed away on July 10, 2019 at Fort Dodge, Kan., from health issues stemming from his exposure to Agent Orange during his service in Vietnam.
Bob was born June 10, 1947, in Hutchinson, Kan., to Ruth and Robert L. Hughes, Sr. He was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas, and moved back to Hutchinson and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1965. He attributed his time as a Boy Scout with his lifelong love of interacting with nature. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and spent half of his two-year service in the jungles of Vietnam, where friendships with his brothers-in-arms continued throughout his life, as did his service to fellow veterans. In 1971, he married Sonya Larson, of Havre, Montana, and they moved to Dodge City, where they purchased Legends Printing in 1981. He enjoyed coming into the printshop to change lightbulbs and announce the president of the company was there.
Bob was a career lineman and took tremendous pride in his job and the people who worked alongside him through many a storm, retiring from Victory Electric in 2009 after 32 years of service.
He enjoyed flying, got his private pilot's license and served as a Lieutenant Major in the Civil Air Patrol. He helped with local troops and served on the regional board of the Girl Scouts. He was also active in his local VFW post, as well as served as the Chairman of the Dodge City Avenue of Flags at Maple Grove Cemetery since 1992.
He loved fishing, hunting, shooting, camping, history and telling stories - some of which were even true. He was a voracious reader with a near-total recall of everything he read. He revered his fellow veterans, sought their company and supported them however he could. He loved his family and his friends and his animals. He hated yard work, TV commercials and telemarketers.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sonya, daughters Jennifer (Ben) Anderson, of Shawnee, Kan., and Kristin Hughes of Dodge City, and grandchildren Conner and Ellie Anderson, dogs Rylee and Monty and his ornery and aptly-named cat, Bobcat.
The family wishes to express much thanks and gratitude to Norm and Dorrine Forbes of Wichita, the Alan Stukenholtz family of Dodge City, Todd Ridge and the wonderful staff at CBOC and Fort Dodge. They are grateful as well to Hospice of the Prairie.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Inurnment will follow at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Dodge, with full military honors by the United States Marine Corps and the American Legion, 8th District. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Wednesday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to the Dodge City Avenue of Flags in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 13, 2019