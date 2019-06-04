|
|
Ensign - Robert Martin, 73, died June 1, 2019 at his home in Ensign. He was born on May 23, 1946 at St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Frederick and Wilmetta (Propst) Martin.
He married Linda Sonday on December 28, 1990 in Ensign. She survives. Mr. Martin worked several years for KDOT before retiring. He enjoyed flower gardening, embroidery, playing chess and doing Sudoku puzzles. He loved working with numbers and playing with his grandchildren when they were younger.
He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Garnett.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of the home; one daughter, Aurora Harris and husband Charlie Pritchard of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; three stepsons, Bill Sonday and wife Cheri of Dodge City; Bruce Sonday of Ensign; and Brian Sonday and wife Stephanie of Cimarron. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Nicole Harris and her companion Jon Sarasua, Kristina Tucker and husband Brad,Cassandra Harris, Bryce Sonday, Kolby Sonday, Colton Bartlett, Cameron Bartlett, Clara Bartlett, Catilyn Sonday, Crimson Sonday, Cade Sonday; two great grandchildren Clarence Tucker and Skylar Tucker; one brother, Lewis Martin of Wichita; and three sisters, Sharon Kelch and husband Butch of Garden City; Linda Smith and husband Dale of Holcomb; and Alexine Moss of Hutchinson. He was preceded in death by his first wife Rose Marie, one son David LeRoy, and his parents.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Randall Jahnke presiding. Graveside service will be held at Fair Hope Cemetery in rural Burlington, Kansas on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 4, 2019