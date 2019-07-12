|
|
Robert (Bob) Morris Strange passed away on July 8, 2019. Originally from Dodge City, Kansas, he married the love of his life, Glenda Lee Colton. Bob and Glenda settled in Garland, Texas, and were married for 42 years. He was in the printing business and worked in that industry until he retired.
Bob's passion was comedy and his support for new comedians and their journeys were endless. His legendary opening line, accompanied by his "People are Strange," and introduction music of "Alright, let's slow this sh__ down" are epic Bob Strange. His comedic legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who heard him and interacted with him.
Bob was a member of Sports Car Club of America since 1972. He participated in SOLO II events and won trophies at Nationals for three years.
Bob was a member of the Methodist Church in Dodge City, Kansas. He attended Central Christian Church in Richardson, Texas.
Bob is survived by his wife, nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephew.
A memorial celebration will take place at Central Christian Church, 1651 E. Campbell Rd. In Richardson Tx 75082 on July 17, 2019. Visitation with family is at 10:00 am and Memorial celebration is at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, celebrate Bob's life by donating to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network at www.bcan.org and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization at nationalhospicefoundation.org.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 12, 2019