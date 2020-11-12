Ensign – Robert Parnell Knutson, 82, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Minneola Long Term Care, Minneola, Kansas.
He was born March 9, 1938 in Kenyon, Minnesota, the son of Reuben and Pearl (Rasmussen) Knutson. Robert was a feed truck driver for Stanley FeedYard. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
On September 13, 1963 he married Patricia Blazek at Mason City, Iowa. She survives. Robert and Pat moved from Minnesota to Dodge City in 1979 then to Cimarron in 1997 and made their final move to Ensign in 2011.
Other survivors include: 3 daughters, Debbie Kirby and husband Brian, Garden City, Kansas, Kim Day and husband Steven, Dodge City and Jackie Brown and husband Tim, Ensign, Kansas; son, Reuben Knutson and wife Tonya, Dodge City; sister, Margaret Hazelton and husband Clyde, New Prague, Minnesota; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Leroy Knutson and 2 sisters, Zola Bakken and Linda Courson.
Book signing will be Friday November 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, Kansas. Graveside service will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation as cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to the Ensign Methodist Church or the Minneola Clinic both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.