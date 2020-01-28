|
|
Cimarron - Robert "David" Woods, 59, passed away peacefully at his home in Cimarron on January 24, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1960 in Dodge City, the son of Virgil "Butch" and Mary Karlene Woods-Koehn.
David grew up in the Kalvesta and Cimarron areas, graduating from Cimarron High School in 1978. After high school he attended Dodge City Vo-Tech School. David drove truck for Carl Leatherwood where he hauled hay for 12 years. He then became a fertilizer manager for "Blicks" for 17 years until he retired due to his health. On May 19, 1984, David married Patricia Odle in Cimarron. Together they raised two boys, Justin and Ryan.
David was a family man; he loved spending time with his children and their spouses, his grandchildren, and his pets. He enjoyed going to the lake, hunting, traveling to the mountains, riding 4-wheelers, and taking trips on his Harley.
He is survived by his wife Patty of Cimarron; two sons, Justin and Tonya Woods of Cimarron, and Ryan and Megan Woods of Junction City; four grandchildren, Cole, Kara, Emmalynn, and Bennett; mother, Karlene and Jerry Koehn of Fort Garland, Colorado; three brothers, Rick and Judy Woods of Cimarron, Todd and Traci Woods of Dodge City, and Trent and Sherri Woods of Cimarron; one sister, Denice and Gene Cragg of Fowler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rufus and Ruby Woods and Wayne and Fern Steinkuehler; and his father, Butch Woods.
Celebration of Life service will be held at the Nazarene Church in Cimarron on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Richard Deimund and Mr. Nathan Butler presiding. Burial will follow at Cimarron Cemetery. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Cimarron on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Cimarron – Building Fund, St. Catherine Hospice, or Central Care Cancer Center of Garden City all in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 28, 2020