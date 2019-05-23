|
DODGE CITY - Roberta L. Moore, 89, died May 21, 2019 at SunPorch of Dodge City. She was born on December 14, 1929 at Medicine Lodge, the daughter of Bob and Ethel (Woodward) Mullikin.
Roberta graduated from Emporia High School in 1947. She married Glen Moore on August 24, 1947. They had two sons Terry Moore and Larry Moore. Roberta worked at Coca Cola for 25 years before moving on to Kitchens Inc. where she worked as a bookkeeper for 33 years before retiring at the age 82. Roberta's life was all about her family and friends. She dearly loved her sons and her grandchildren and delighted in the hugs, smiles and accomplishments.
Roberta is survived by a son, Larry Moore and wife Cindy of Dodge City; two brothers, Russell Mullikin of Augusta, and Bob Mullikin of Colorado Springs, Colorado and one daughter-in-law, Carol Moore of Manhattan. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Eric Moore and wife Michelle, Kinsey Griffin and husband Jason, Ian Moore and wife Miranda, Dustin Moore and Joshua Kinder and wife Sarah and thirteen great grandchildren, Esten and Braylon Moore, Logan Moore, Tyrus and Cyrus Moore, Hunter, Ella, Brianna, Reagan, Isaac and Coulter Griffin, Brynlee and Paisley Kinder.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen and son, Terry; two brothers, Jim Mullikin and Joe Mullikin.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Kirk Larson presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Monday, May 27, 2019 from Noon to 8:00 PM, with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM .Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie or Pet Miracle Network in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 23, 2019