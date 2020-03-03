|
|
Great Bend - Roch Alan "Rochy" Miller, II, 36, passed away February 28, 2020, at Ellinwood District Hospital, Ellinwood. He was born March 8, 1983, in Great Bend, to Roch Alan and Deborah (Brown) Miller. Rochy married Renee Stein Nov. 26, 2005 in Spearville. She survives.
Rochy, a life time resident of Great Bend, was the service station manager for Great Bend COOP, in Russell, and serviced wells for SEC Reclaiming dba H & W Oil, Patterson Energy and Edison. Rochy was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, and enjoyed all things outdoors, including hunting, fishing, and coaching his kids' sports teams. Rochy was passionate about collecting guns and buying and selling cars, but above all, he loved being a dad.
Survivors include his wife Renee; son, Daegan; two daughters, Brynn and Cambrie; father, Roch A. Miller and wife Cori of Ellinwood; mother, Deborah Brillouet of Galveston, Tex.; one sister, Tammy Dean of Galveston, Tex.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kelly and Rita Stein of Spearville; brother-in-laws, Jason Stein and wife Becca of Hays, Jeremy Stein and wife Ashley of Spearville, and Adam Stein and wife Raven of Spearville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with a Vigil and Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be given to the Rochy Miller Children's Education Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home 1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 3, 2020