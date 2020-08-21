Rod Allen, returned Home on Monday, August 17th, 2020. He passed away at the age of 72 at Hutchinson Regional Hospital in Hutchinson, KS. He will be dearly missed by his family and by everyone who knew his contagious smile. He leaves them with many memories of the amazing man he was, and with gratitude for the time he was given.
Rod was born March 5th, 1948 in Port Hueneme, California to his parents, Bill and Ardis (Sigsbee) Allen. He was a running back all-star on the Ensign High School team and graduated in 1966. After 2 years of college, he joined the military where he worked his way through the ranks to become a First Lieutenant, a sharpshooter, and was trained in chemical warfare. On June 29th, 1968, he married the love of his life, Sharon K. Fisher in Ensign, KS. Together, they had three children: Rodney Brent Allen, Vanissa Kay Allen, and JaNae Marie Allen. From there, their family grew by seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
For most of his life, Rod owned and operated Allen Heating and Air Conditioning, building a business based on hard work, dedication, and a strong desire to help people. Residents of Dodge City know the Allen Heating and Air truck by sight, and it will always be a staple of this town. He was well-known in his community, not only for his skill with a furnace but also for his humor, his kindness, and his signature slogan whenever someone would ask him how he was. "Never felt better, never had more," he'd say.
Rod was a permanent fixture at the Sand Pit in Dodge City, KS for almost two decades, where he spent summers with his wife, kids, and grandkids. The entire family and anyone lucky enough to get invited knew how much he enjoyed hosting barbeques, watersports, and his annual Fourth of July fireworks show.
He loved family time, flying planes, riding motorcycles, boating, and supporting the NRA. Most of all, Rod believed in the power of Christ, the promise of God, and in being a disciple. While he returned Home this week, his family knows that his faith was his greatest strength and his greatest comfort.
Rod is survived by: his wife, Sharon Allen of Dodge City, KS; son, Rod Allen and his wife Alicia of Thornton, CO; daughter, Vanissa Cervantes and her husband Ben of Dodge City, KS; sisters Caroline Rebien and Cheryl Allen of Dodge City, KS; brothers-in-law Gary Fisher of Golden, CO and Charles "Chuck" Fisher and his wife Gayla of Ensign, KS. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren; Latasha Doyle and her husband Shane, Wayson Tabor and Jessica Duque, Kyle Allen and his wife Ashley, Jerrica Allen, Sydney Benish, Jaedyn Burkart, and Jack Burkhart. He also had two step-grandchildren: Vanessa Cervantes and Ben Cervantes Jr. He had one great grandchild, Julian Tabor, and many nieces and nephews whom he cared for as his own. Rod is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter JaNae Burkhart, granddaughter Jessa Burkhart, and his brother James "Jimmy" Allen.
The book signing for Rod Allen will take place from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Friday, August 21st, in Dodge City, KS, at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. There will be no public visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorial service will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 22nd, at the Church of Nazarene in Dodge City, where he will be presented with full military honors by the American Legion District 8 and Military Honors for the State of Kansas. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers and gifts, the community donates to Rod Allen's Memorial Fund, care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel 1901 N. 14 th ave, Dodge City, Kansas 67801. This fund will help pay for medical bills and other expenses accrued while Rod was fighting COVID-19. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.