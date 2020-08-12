Rod Torrey- passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2nd in Wichita, Kansas, surrounded by his loving wife and children.

Born in Lyons, Kansas, Rod was an incredible husband, father, son, brother, and uncle by any standard, humble, funny, kind, generous, but extremely hard working, strong and iron willed. He filled our lives with love, laughter, personal standards, gratitude, family, faith, friendship, hard work, music and lots of adventures. He was, without a doubt, the greatest man we've ever known.

Very Private, Rod rarely mentioned his time in the Air Force or that he spoke Russian and Japanese. He loved fishing, music, hot rod cars, building things with his hands and making folks smile. He believed in the good in people and he believed in our family.

Recently Celebrating forty-five years in business, Rod built Nature's Corner with his wife Ann from the ground up. Through ups and downs, it has been a dream come true for our family. Bringing the simple joys of planting and gardening to Southwest Kansas has been an incredibly fulfilling journey, and we greatly value your support through years past, present, and future. One of his favorite things to do while holding court from his bench at the store's entrance was to give children he deemed "well behaved" free pairs of gardening gloves right off the display much to the chagrin of his wife.

The son of Douglas Torrey and Mary Hedges Torrey, Rod is survived by wife Ann Lowery Torrey, son Andrew Torrey of New York City; daughter Beth Yeldell and son-in-law Berry Yeldell of Wellington, Missouri; brother John Torrey of Manhattan, Kansas; sister Carol Klein, sister-in-law Beryl Lowery of Topeka, Kansas, Jennifer Denious of Wichita, Kansas, as well as nephews Chris Bora of Manhattan, Kansas, Brent Torrey of Eureka, Kansas, niece Heather Torrey of Cincinnati, Ohio and Torrey Parrish of Shawnee, Kansas, along with many other beloved family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers or donations, instead please think of him while doing something kind or thoughtful for yourself or your loved ones. Plant a tree, splurge on dessert, spring for the shop tool you don't really need, treat yourself to the pair of earrings even if you have nowhere to wear them, surprise a child with a fun toy, or take yourself on your own adventure. Have a little fun on Rod, and when you're smiling, think of him. He would have wanted it that way.

Rod's family will be planning a large celebration for the Fall of 2021, featuring his favorite activities, food, and music. Due to current health concerns, there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place. Thank you for all your support, love, and prayers for our family during this time. We are all so grateful. Ann, Andy, and Beth Torrey.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store