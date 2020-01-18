|
Dodge City - Rodney Kent Woods, 54, died January 15, 2020 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City. He was born on August 8, 1965 in Meade, the son of Kenneth and LaVon Woods.
Rodney grew up in Dodge City, graduating from Dodge City High School. After high school, he worked for Fergusons and Pepsi before beginning a career in carpet cleaning. Rodney spent 30 years in the business, owning Woods Carpet Cleaning. On August 24, 1991, Rodney married Terri Lenz in Dodge City. Together they raised two boys, Tyler and Dylan.
Rodney was a family man; he loved spending time with his sons, especially sharing the sport of bowling with them. He could always be found supporting them at their bowling meets throughout high school. Rodney was very excited about becoming a grandpa for the first time. He also loved his dogs, both of which he has had for many years.
He is survived by his wife Terri of Dodge City; sons, Tyler Woods of Dodge City, and Dylan Woods and wife Jordan of Dodge City; first grandson on the way, Jayce Woods; four sisters, Ginger Fritzler and husband Mike of Ness City, Brenda Shore and companion Ronnie Burns of Ransom, Florinda "Kay" Roberts and husband Rex of Pueblo, Colorado, and Regina Steele and companion Scott Coulson of Wichita; three brothers, Donald Woods and wife Tammy of Dodge City, Kenneth Woods Jr. and wife Belinda of Dodge City, and Troy Woods and wife Nancy of Dodge City; brother in law, Duane Lenz and wife Darlene of Firestone, Colorado; and two sisters in law, Brenda Jensen of Dodge City, and Phyliss Forbes and husband Terry of Wichita. Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Robby Woods; brother in law, Rodney Lenz; and his mother and father in law, Bill and Kathleen Lenz.
Funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Dodge City on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Randall Jahnke presiding. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Rodney Woods Memorial Fund to be designated by the family at a later date. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 18, 2020