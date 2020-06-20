DODGE CITY - Ronald Eugene "R.J." Jensen, 56, died June 14, 2020 at his home in Dodge City. He was born on July 1, 1963 at Salina, the son of Albert and Patricia Ann (Zachary) Jensen.
Ron grew up in Russell and was a 1981 graduate of Russell High School. He worked in the oilfield, John Deere, King of the Road and as a meat cutter at the grocery store in Russell. He moved to Dodge City in the mid 80's and went to work for Excel/Cargill. R.J. was a superintendent in operations management at Cargill where he had worked for over 30 years.
On June 30, 1988 he married Deb Cheever at Dodge City. Ron was a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan and loved to ride his Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. He loved his family and spending time with them especially his grandchildren. Ron also worked tirelessly keeping his truck and motorcycles clean and could be found singing Karaoke to his favorite songs.
Ron is survived by his wife, Deb Jensen of Dodge City; a daughter, Cynthia Pio-Jensen and Derek Hays of Dodge City; a son, Kevin Pio-Jensen and Rea Pio of Dodge City; 12 grandchildren, Sage, Sanai, Hunter, Aiden, Tristan, Ashlynn, Alyssa, Alexis, Joclyne, Ayrikson, Ayrin, and Hadley; two sisters, Jeanette Brungardt and Mike of Haysville and Barbara Opichka and Jason of Chelsea, Oklahoma; several nieces and nephews and his two yorkies Harley & Axle. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Scott Jensen.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from Noon to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Ron Jensen Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Per R.J's request he would ask everyone to wear a mask or bandana and casual attire with either the Chiefs or Harley-Davidson represented. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 20, 2020.