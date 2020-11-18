1/1
Rosalie Elene Jensen
1940 - 2020
Rosalie Elene Jensen, age 80, Grove Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home in Grove Oklahoma.
Rosalie was born Sept. 11, 1940 in Sperville, Kansas to the late (father) Elbert Kane and (mother) Agnes Shean Kane.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Jensen, son, Glenn Jensen; Son-in-law Jim Price; Mother in-law Bridget Jensen; Father in-law James Jensen; Brother Bill Kane; Sister Mary Agnes Kane and grandson Heath Jensen.
Rosalie grew up in the countryside of Bellefont, Kansas. After graduation she began working as the Assistant to the Ford County School of Superintendent. After Marrying Jerry on July 18, 1959, they both began their family with the births of Glenn, Robert and Mindy.
Rosalie & Jerry in the 70's partnered to run and operate Jet Air Cleaners.
From there Rosalie & Jerry began Service Master doing contract Carpet Cleaning, Janitorial Service for the local banks and Water/Smoke cleaning.
Rosalie & Jerry then purchased Village Square Cleaners at the mall in Dodge City, Kansas for 19 years.
Rosalie had a lot of hobby over the years Gardening, Fishing, Ceramics, Painting, Pickling, Wood Working and playing cards with family and friends.
Rosalie & Jerry moved/retired to Grove Oklahoma in 1996 where they purchased their dream home on the lake. Jerry & Rosalie enjoyed living on the lake fishing and gardening.
Rosalie & Jerry later moved into the city of Grove OK in 2013.
Rosalie is survived by Son - Robert Jensen and Partner - Robert Bonfiglio, Van Nuys California, Daughter - Mindy Price, Grove OK, Daughter-in-law – Paula Jensen, Dodge City KS, Daughter-in-law Brenda Lenz Jensen, Dodge City KS, Brother & Sister in-law – David Kane & Janice Kane, Dodge City KS, Sister & Brother-in-law Darlene Byrum & Dean Byrum, Grove OK. Sister-in-law – Dorthy Jensen Barnes, Nesbit MS, Five grandchildren, Derek Jensen & Wife Natalie, Lawrence KS, Blaise Jensen Dewell & Husband Brian, Derby KS – Jennifer Price, Galena KS, Steffanie Price, Grove OK & Caitlin Price, Grove OK.
Six great grandchildren – Rylee, McKenzie, Summer, Sawyer, Jamison and Eliza.
Celebration of life for Rosalie will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, noon, in the Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Grove OK.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove OK.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home Inc
711 S Main St
Grove, OK 74344
(918) 786-2261
