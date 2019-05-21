|
|
MINNEOLA - Rose Kathryn Cloutman, 96 died May 18, 2019 at Minneola District Hospital. She was born July 5, 1922, in Pratt County, Kansas to Edgar David and Mary Amy (Logan) Rolf.
She was a graduate of Pratt High School and Pratt Junior College. She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for The Peoples State Bank and Unified School District #219 of Minneola. She was a member of CrossWalk Christian Church in Minneola.
She married George Cloutman on February 6, 1943 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He died December 14, 2012.
Survivors include; 2 sons, Larry (Liz) Cloutman, Lawrence, Kansas and Don (Jackie) Cloutman, Burdett, Kansas; 1 daughter, Leah (Tim) Berens, Olathe, Kansas; 4 Grandchildren; 3 Great Grandchildren; and Sister-in-law, Wilma Rolf.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband George, infant daughter Linda Diane, 1 sister and 2 brothers.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at the CrossWalk Christian Church with Pastors Suzie Woods and Brad Kefauver officiating. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday in the Highland Cemetery, Medicine Lodge with Tom Walters officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present at Minnis Mortuary, Minneola.
The family suggests memorials to Minneola District Hospital or Minneola City Library both in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 459, Minneola, Kansas 67865. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 21, 2019