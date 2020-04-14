|
|
CIMARRON - Rose Mitchell, 90, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Dodge City.
She was born January 11, 1930 at Ingalls, the daughter of Grover Bion and Edith Carrie (Thompson) Mitchell. She grew up on the family farm in Gray County and was a graduate of Cimarron High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Farm Service Agency in Ness City for several years.
Survivors include: her sister, Nellie Louise Bell, Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, Raymond, Edward, William and Charles Mitchell and 2 sisters, Edna Imel and Anna Hazelwood.
A private life!
Becoming old/older comes with a price. That being seeing others pass away before you. And carrying their life with you.
It is with great sadness. That I write these words in memory of my aunt Rose. She lived a full life a good Christian life! Though she never married nor had children of her own. She was loved, adored and respected by all who knew her. She will be truly missed! Surviving family members wish to thank all the Staff at Brookdale for their kindness and compassion they gave Aunt Rose!
May she rest in peace.
Private family graveside services will be in the Cimarron Cemetery, Cimarron, with Jeff Hiers officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from 10:00 am 5:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Brookdale Senior Living of Dodge City in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 14, 2020