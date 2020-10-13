DODGE CITY - Rosella S. Rodriguez, 100, died October 6, 2020 at SunPorch of Dodge City. She was born on September 20, 1920 at Dalhart, Texas the daughter of Sarasio and Jesusita Olivia Sanchez.
Rosie grew up in Dalhart, Texas and married Salvador P. Rodriguez on December 27, 1942. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2001. She always loved to cook for her family and friends and worked at the Lariat Café and Cottage Inn. Rosie's many years of experience helped her son fulfill his dream of opening his own restaurant. El Charro Restaurant is still operating in Dodge City with many of her recipes on the menu. When her sons were young, Rosie supported them in their school activities. When Nick and Richard joined the U.S. Marines, she made sure they had letters from home. Rosie became part of the SunPorch family in October 2009.
Rosie is survived by her three sons, Manuel Rodriguez of Riverside, California, Nick Rodriguez and wife Martha of Dodge City, and Richard Rodriguez and wife Pat of Dodge City; 11 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Chad Joseph Rodriguez; two brothers, Tony and Valentine Sanchez; and three sisters, Jenny Ramos, Sarah Andrews and Mary Ontiberos.
The family is greatful for the care SunPorch and Hospice provided and all the care givers who helped Rosie so she was able to celebrate 100 years of life.
A private family service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday October 15, 2020. Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery in Ft. Dodge. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Wednesday October 14, 2020 from Noon to 8:00 PM. The family has requested anyone attending the visitation to please wear a mask. Family and friends are invited to watch the live stream via Swaim Funeral Chapel's Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/swaimfuneralchapel/.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.