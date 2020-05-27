|
Dodge City - Rosemary Bernadette Kessen Kiser, 85, was born March 24, 1935 in Spearville, Kansas during the days of the Dust Bowl and Great Depression, and died May 22, 2020 at SunPorch of Dodge City under the care of Hospice of the Prairie in Dodge City, Kansas.
She was a longtime insurance claims secretary for Ford County Farm Bureau.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents Paul B. and Helen A. Kessen, Spearville; sister Eileen Seidl, Dodge City; and brothers Paul L. Kessen, Fowler, and Lawrence Kessen, Spearville.
Rosemary is survived by her children Becky Kiser, Hays, Eric Kiser, Wichita, and Kathy Wilkerson and husband Jack, Dodge City; her brother Donald (Don) Kessen and wife Julia, Dodge City; and sister-in-law Gertrude (Gertie) Kessen, Fowler.
She also has four granddaughters - Megan, Katie, Bridgette, and Victoria; three great-grandsons - Carter, Maddox, and Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements were conducted by Swaim Funeral Chapel of Dodge City. As per her wishes, there will be no visitation or memorial service.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 27, 2020