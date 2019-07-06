|
|
ENSIGN – Rosie Clair, 80, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital, Wichita, Kansas.
She was born August 28, 1938 in Dodge City, Kansas, the daughter of Antonio "Tony" Segunda Perez and Maria "Mary" Luisa Garcia Perez Martinez.
As a young girl, she worked in housekeeping, as a cook and a CandyStriper at Saint Anthony's Hospital, Dodge City.
In August of 1959, she married Donald "Pete" Clair in Raton, New Mexico.
Rosie and Pete moved from Dodge City to Ensign, Kansas in 1978 where they owned and operated a custom cattle feed yard. Rosie enjoyed working on the family farm raising sheep, goats, hogs, calves, quarter horses, chickens and ducks. She also loved shuttling the kids and grandkids back and forth to 4-H events.
For many years, she was a member of the Ford County Fair Association. She worked tirelessly helping her children, grandchildren and numerous other 4-H families with 4-H projects. Rosie will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Survivors include: a son, Lloyd Clair, of the home; 3 daughters, Linda Anderson and husband Martin, Cleveland, Oklahoma, Debbi Conrardy and husband Stan, Dodge City, Ks and Caroline Petty and husband Tim, Bucklin, Ks; a brother, Tom Perez and wife Helen, Dodge City, Ks; 2 sisters, Gloria Vidaurri, Vista, California, Emma Scherbring, Ridgecrest, California; 8 grandchildren, Brad Anderson, Emmy Downey, Bethany Earle, Brandy Petty, Danielle Flores, Colt Petty, Brittni Conrardy and Cheyenne Conrardy; and 11 Great Grandchildren, Caitlyn Anderson, Garrett Anderson, Rylee Anderson, Tycee Downey, Ryder Downey and Marley Downey, Timeri Petty-Kiehl, Rafa Flores, Gabe Flores, Jayden Earle, Bella Earle, and her three beloved dogs, Angel, Spot and Tator Tot.
She was preceded in death by her husband Pete Clair, a son, Henry "Hank" Clair, her parents, sisters Matilda Perez, Josie Velazquez and brother Danny Perez.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Tuesday at the church with Fr. Juan Salas presiding. Burial will follow in Johnson Cemetery, in rural Gray County. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Ford County Fair Association in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 6, 2019