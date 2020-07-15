Jetmore – Roy Dean Hargadine, 69, passed away unexpectedly July 11, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS.
He was born August 15, 1950 in Greensburg, KS, the son of Curtis Leroy and Emma Faye (Sloan) Hargadine.
Roy graduated from Mullinville High School with the Class of 1968. He then got his BS in education from Fort Hays State in 1973. After graduation he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Thompson, on August 5, 1972. They spent that summer in Dodge City, KS where he taught Drivers Ed. He accepted a teaching job at Tribune, KS and taught Physical Education, Drivers Ed and coached. In 1974 they moved to Jetmore so they both could teach. He taught Junior High Science and Social Studies for 31 years. Upon retirement he went from teacher to school board member where he could still utilize his love for kids and education. He also spent 6 years teaching virtually.
Roy's first love was hunting and enjoying the outdoors. He hunted caribou in the Arctic, bear in Canada, plains game and cape buffalo in Africa, doves in Argentina, coyotes, deer and pheasant in Hodgeman and Kiowa counties. If he couldn't hunt, he could be found at the Jetmore Shooting Range where he enjoyed target shooting.
He was an EMT instructor, Hunter Safety Instructor, on the city lake and gun range board, member of the NRA, and an avid gun collector. Roy loved all kinds of guns, but liked to collect the odd ball ones.
Roy spent many summers working as a National Park Ranger at Fort Larned and Rocky Mountain in tundra rescue at Estes Park, CO. He loved history and loved to put on programs for any age group.
He was preceded in death by his father, Curt and brother, Rex Allen Hargadine. Survivors include, his wife, Shirley of the home, his mother, Emma Faye Hargadine, Hill Top House, Bucklin, KS; sister in laws, brother in laws, cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Roy's life will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday at United Presbyterian Church, Jetmore and live streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/beckwithmortuary
with officiant John Knapp presiding. Friends may sign the register book from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Inurnment will follow around 11:30 a.m. at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Mullinville. Roy was very concerned about the covid 19, so he would understand anyone's hesitancy.
Memorials may be given to the Jetmore City Gun Range, Hodgeman County Schools, or the Hodgeman County Health Center in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.