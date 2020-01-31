|
|
DODGE CITY - Ruanne (Rudy Kimbrel) Pennington, 85, died January 29, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains, Dodge City, KS. She was born April 10, 1934 in Dodge City, Kansas to Paul and Ruth (Reynolds) Kimbrel.
She graduated from Dodge City Senior High School in 1952. On December 15, 1952, she married Bill Pennington at the First Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She worked at Fidelity State Bank for 15 years. She played bridge in several bridge clubs. She enjoyed traveling to New Mexico and looking for turquoise jewelry to add to her collection. Rudy enjoyed counted cross-stitch, knitting and her time at the Country Sampler. She looked forward to Saturday Morning Breakfast Group at the Dodge House. Her grandchildren were a joy and she loved having them visit and going to their activities.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Bill Pennington, brother, Tom (Gina) Kimbrel of Marion, KS, daughters, Cindy (John) Rose of Omaha, NE, Janie (Craig) Mock of Dodge City, KS, grandchildren, Brian (Christi) Rose of Cumming, GA, Kristen Rose of Peyton, CO, Macy (Nevin) Laskowsky of Topeka, KS and great grandchildren: Jillian, Gavin and Zach Rose.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruth Kimbrel, her sister, Suzanne Donnell, and three grandsons, Paul and John Rose and Brett Mock.
Memorial service will be at 10:00 am Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Scroggins Mausoleum at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City, with Rev. Barney Korbelik officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register book from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Friday with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
Memorials may be made to the Brett Mock Memorial Scholarship (Kansas State University Foundation) in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave. , Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 31, 2020