Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Scroggins Mausoleum at Maple Grove Cemetery
Dodge City, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruanne Pennington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruanne (Rudy Kimbrel) Pennington


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruanne (Rudy Kimbrel) Pennington Obituary
DODGE CITY - Ruanne (Rudy Kimbrel) Pennington, 85, died January 29, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains, Dodge City, KS. She was born April 10, 1934 in Dodge City, Kansas to Paul and Ruth (Reynolds) Kimbrel.
She graduated from Dodge City Senior High School in 1952. On December 15, 1952, she married Bill Pennington at the First Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She worked at Fidelity State Bank for 15 years. She played bridge in several bridge clubs. She enjoyed traveling to New Mexico and looking for turquoise jewelry to add to her collection. Rudy enjoyed counted cross-stitch, knitting and her time at the Country Sampler. She looked forward to Saturday Morning Breakfast Group at the Dodge House. Her grandchildren were a joy and she loved having them visit and going to their activities.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Bill Pennington, brother, Tom (Gina) Kimbrel of Marion, KS, daughters, Cindy (John) Rose of Omaha, NE, Janie (Craig) Mock of Dodge City, KS, grandchildren, Brian (Christi) Rose of Cumming, GA, Kristen Rose of Peyton, CO, Macy (Nevin) Laskowsky of Topeka, KS and great grandchildren: Jillian, Gavin and Zach Rose.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruth Kimbrel, her sister, Suzanne Donnell, and three grandsons, Paul and John Rose and Brett Mock.
Memorial service will be at 10:00 am Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Scroggins Mausoleum at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City, with Rev. Barney Korbelik officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register book from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Friday with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
Memorials may be made to the Brett Mock Memorial Scholarship (Kansas State University Foundation) in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave. , Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -