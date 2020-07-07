Ruby Rowene Wears, 88, most recently of Sweeny, Texas, passed away on June 30, 2020.

Rowene is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Wears; daughter, Rebecca King; grandson, Tony King; her sister, Ann Howard; and her parents, Carl and Ruby Brown of Kinsley Kansas. She is survived by her sister, Greta Jo Eslinger of Wichita, Kansas; son, Gregg Wears of Spring Hill, Florida; and youngest daughter, Carla Hodges, of Sweeny Texas. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews are spread from Hawaii, Los Angles, California, Kansas City Kansas, Wichita, Kansas, San Antonio and Sweeny, Texas.

Rowene leaves numerous friends in Minneola, Dodge City and Kinsley Kansas where she resided and had a career as a wife, mother, homemaker, and sales person.

Rowene was raised on a farm near Kinsley, Kansas by her father, True Carl Brown and mother, Ruby Muriel Sutton, local farmers. She married Calvin Joseph Wears of Lewis, Kansas October 18, 1947, in Dodge City, Kansas. The couple made their home in Minneola, Kansas, a small farming community and raised their three children there until they graduated from high school. While living in Minneola, Rowene was involved with the Minneola Women's Group, active in the Minneola Methodist Church, and supported her children in local school activities.

Rowene then moved to Dodge City while helping her husband operate and run Stage Line Charter Company. They moved their residence to Kinsley Kansas in 1986 but continued to operate the charter company until her husband passed in 2003. Rowene moved to Sweeny Texas in 2013 to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.

In recent years failing health has necessitated her residence in Sweeny House, a long term care facility. Cremation services were held in Sweeny, Texas, with internment in Minneola Kansas at a later date.

Rowene will be remembered as a loving and kind mother and wife, generous with her spirit and humor, and supportive and encouraging to all her family and friends.

