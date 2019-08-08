|
|
Dodge City - Russell "Kent" Erickson, 87, died August 6, 2019 at Manor of the Plains in Dodge City. He was born on January 3, 1932 at Garden City, the son of Russell and Hazel Erickson.
Kent was a 1949 graduate of Garden City High School. He also graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Business Accounting and Math. Kent worked for the Kansas State Employment Security Division for 31 years. On Aug 4, 1960, he married Shirley Mae Dewitt at Garden City.
Kent served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion.
He was an avid fisherman and supporter of Boy Scouts. He also loved watching his grandchildren grow and being a part of their lives.
Kent is survived by a son, Russell D Erickson; brother, Steve Erickson; son in law, Danny Schmidt; and five grandchildren, Taylor Erickson, Samantha Schmidt, Zachary Schmidt, Cassidy Schmidt and Nicholas Schmidt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Ronnell Schmidt; sister, Martha Hawley; and brother, John Erickson.
Graveside service will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dick Robbins presiding. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Boy Scouts of American or Meals on Wheels in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 8, 2019