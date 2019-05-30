Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Lake Arrowhead's shelter house
Russell J. Sharp passed away in his home in Medicine Lodge, KS May 25th, 2019. He was born April 13th 1962 in Topeka Kansas to James and Dorla Sharp.
Survivors include daughter Shyanne Sharp, father James Sharp, sisters Dana Denton and Lynne Quint, brother-in-law Randy Quint, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother Dorla Sharp. Russ was a master of whit, a creative handyman, and a self-esteemed master fisher. He found joy in his family, tinkering in his shop, and playing with his good ol dog, Pete.
His contagious laughter will be remembered by all who knew him. The family would like to invite you to the Celebration of Life for Russell J. Sharp on Friday, June 7th at 6:00 pm at Lake Arrowhead's shelter house.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be sent to: Lynne Quint 1416 Highland Terrace Dodge City, KS, 67801 or to and AA.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 30, 2019
