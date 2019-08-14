|
Fowler – Ruth Kathlyn Cheney McPherson, 103, died August 9, 2019 at the Fowler Residential Center in Fowler, Kansas. She was born on October 18, 1915 at Hillsboro, Kansas to Dr. and Mrs. John Otis and Edith Ella Getman Cheney. Ruth McPherson was a direct descendant of John Alden and Priscilla Mullins and the Byrums of the Mayflower Society in Massachusetts. The family later moved to Independence, Kansas where she grew up and attended schools.
She graduated from Kansas State Teachers College, Emporia, Kansas in 1937 with a degree in Library Science. She was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha and Kappa Delta PI. She served as librarian at the Topeka, Kansas Public Library from September 1936 to May 1937 and later in the San Diego, California library.
On June 11, 1938 she was married to Theodore Lane McPherson at the Church of the Pilgrims in Washington, D.C. His position as a comptroller for the General Dynamics Corporation moved them to various cities across the nation.
Much of their married life was lived in the Los Angeles, California area. Mrs. McPherson was active in the League of Women Voters and was a lifelong duplicate bridge player attaining the rank of Silver Master and was a Life Master-Life Member of the American Contract Bridge League.
Mrs. McPherson was an experienced traveler and enjoyed exploring many countries around the world throughout her life.
Survivors include Ruth Lynn Skaggs of Colorado Springs, Colorado, James Cheney Andrews of Chicago, Illinois and Bret William Andrews of Arlington, Texas and their spouses and several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ted McPherson, parents Dr. and Mrs. J.O. Cheney, a sister, Margery Lou Cheney Andrews of Dodge City and her cousin Captain William E. Ditch USN (Ret) of Leesburg, Florida.
Cremation has taken place and a private inurnment will take place at a later date. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 14, 2019