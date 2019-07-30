|
|
DODGE CITY - Saif Ahmed Khan, 22, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Chicago, Illinois.
Saif was born August 31, 1996 at Brooklyn, New York, the son of Muhammad Khan and Rebecca Khan. He was a 2014 graduate of Dodge City High School and was a student of Loyola University in Chicago. Saif loved to play golf, especially on the high school golf team, long boarding and enjoyed traveling. He loved his family and his grandmother's cooking.
Survivors include: mother, Rebecca Khan, Dodge City; father and step-mom Muhammad and Nicki Khan, Dodge City; 3 sisters, Nila Khan, Lawrence, Kansas, Camillah Khan and Amina Khan, Dodge City; 2 brothers, Naveen Khan and Elias Khan, Dodge City; paternal grandmother, Arfi Sultana, Oak Park, Illinois; maternal grandfather, Richard Palmer, Queens, New York; maternal grandmother, Lynn Palmer, Portland, Oregon; grandparents, Keith and Jonita Brack, Spearville; uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Khizar Hayat Khan Qasuri.
Private service and burial will be held. Visitation will be noon to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Dodge City High School Golf Team in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 30, 2019