Samuel O. Woltje, Jr., age 79 of Baldwin City, KS, formerly of Dodge City, KS, passed away February 18, 2020 at Baldwin Healthcare and Rehab.
Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 700 Chapel St., Baldwin City, KS. Interment will occur at 1:30 p.m. Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS. The family will receive friend for a visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, Baldwin City, KS.
Sam was born January 2, 1941 in Meade, KS to Samuel O. and Verna Woltje. He graduated from Plains High School in 1959, and joined the United States Marine Corp. He was a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church, Baldwin City, KS. While living in Dodge City Sam managed Interstate Electronics. After the company closed, he became a salesperson for Hawleywood Brothers R.V. for several years, then purchasing the home improvement center, Doors and More, operating the business for several years. Sam then became a bus driver for the Dodge City School System until 2007 when he moved to Baldwin City. Sam transferred to the Baldwin City School System and drove a School Bus until 2010.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; son, Larry Woltje (Heather), Topeka, KS; daughters, Laura Bone (Joel), Dodge City, KS, Andrea Bernard (Shay), Overland Park, KS; ten grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wreaths Across America or in c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64, Baldwin City, Kansas 66006. Condolences may be sent through www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 21, 2020