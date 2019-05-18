Home

Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Sandra Kaye Weems


Sandra Kaye Weems Obituary
DODGE CITY - Sandra Kaye Weems, 72, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at her home in Dodge City.
She was born January 14, 1947 at Mooreland, Oklahoma the daughter of Elbert and Helen (Buczinski) Lawson. She enjoyed going to the casino, fishing, bowling, and being around family during family gatherings.
She served in the United States Army stationed in the Pentagon from 1965 to 1969 attaining the rank of Sergeant.
On February 7, 1986 she married Jim Weems in Wheeler, Texas. He survives.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; a daughter, Delana Whisenhunt of Dodge City; a son, Stephen Owens and wife Robin of Indianapolis, Indiana; three brothers, Bill Lawson of Woodward, Oklahoma, Morris Lawson of Follett, Texas, and Richard Lawson of Dodge City; three sisters, Michael Owens of Gainesville, Texas, Colene Ritter of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Debra Roe of Oklahoma City; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 18, 2019
